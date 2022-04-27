Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:24 pm
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 12 3 Totals 33 7 12 7
Joe lf 5 0 1 1 Herrera cf 4 1 1 2
Blackmon dh 5 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1 Harper dh 4 2 3 0
Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Quinn lf 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1
Iglesias ss 4 1 4 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 2 2
Trejo 2b 3 1 0 0 Camargo 2b 3 1 0 0
Stubbs c 4 0 2 1
Colorado 002 001 000 3
Philadelphia 112 001 20x 7

DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), Herrera (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera (1), Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Feltner L,0-1 5 7 4 4 2 7
Estévez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Stephenson 1 3 2 2 1 0
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Suárez W,2-0 6 7 3 3 1 3
Alvarado H,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Domínguez H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Familia 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Hand H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).

Top Stories