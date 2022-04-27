Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|7
|
|Joe lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|4
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Trejo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|112
|001
|20x
|—
|7
DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), Herrera (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera (1), Gregorius (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner L,0-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Estévez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez W,2-0
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Alvarado H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).
Copyright
