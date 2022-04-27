Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|2
|7
|
|Joe lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.354
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Trejo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|7
|3
|9
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.357
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Camargo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000_3
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|112
|001
|20x_7
|12
|0
LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), off Suárez; Herrera (2), off Feltner. RBIs_Joe (7), Grichuk (10), Cron (18), Herrera 2 (5), Castellanos (11), Gregorius 2 (6), Stubbs (1), Bohm (12). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera, Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Cron, Daza); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Herrera, Bohm 2, Camargo 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Joe, Trejo, Schwarber.
DP_Colorado 1 (Cron, Iglesias, Cron); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Camargo, Hoskins; Gregorius, Camargo, Hoskins).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 0-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|84
|7.20
|Estévez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.84
|Stephenson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|6.00
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.57
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 2-0
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|97
|4.42
|Alvarado, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Domínguez, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.52
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.05
|Hand, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 2-0, Hand 3-0. IBB_off Stephenson (Schwarber). PB_Díaz (1).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).
