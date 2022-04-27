Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:24 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 12 3 2 7
Joe lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .290
Blackmon dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .354
Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .368
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .237
Iglesias ss 4 1 4 0 0 0 .340
Trejo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .261
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 12 7 3 9
Herrera cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .357
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Harper dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .274
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .329
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .164
Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Gregorius ss 3 1 2 2 0 0 .341
Camargo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .269
Stubbs c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .400
Colorado 002 001 000_3 12 0
Philadelphia 112 001 20x_7 12 0

LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), off Suárez; Herrera (2), off Feltner. RBIs_Joe (7), Grichuk (10), Cron (18), Herrera 2 (5), Castellanos (11), Gregorius 2 (6), Stubbs (1), Bohm (12). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera, Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Cron, Daza); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Herrera, Bohm 2, Camargo 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Joe, Trejo, Schwarber.

DP_Colorado 1 (Cron, Iglesias, Cron); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Camargo, Hoskins; Gregorius, Camargo, Hoskins).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner, L, 0-1 5 7 4 4 2 7 84 7.20
Estévez 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.84
Stephenson 1 3 2 2 1 0 28 6.00
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.57
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez, W, 2-0 6 7 3 3 1 3 97 4.42
Alvarado, H, 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 4.50
Domínguez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.52
Familia 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 20 4.05
Hand, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 2-0, Hand 3-0. IBB_off Stephenson (Schwarber). PB_Díaz (1).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).

Sports News

Top Stories