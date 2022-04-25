Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|6
|
|Joe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|40x
|—
|8
E_McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Joe (4), Grichuk (2), Harper (3). SF_Harper (2).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland L,0-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Goudeau
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Gilbreath
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Domínguez H,3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Falter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Domínguez (Grichuk). WP_Freeland, Goudeau.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:09. A_20,130 (42,792).
Copyright
