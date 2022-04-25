Trending:
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 34 8 9 6
Joe dh 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 2 3 0
Bryant lf 3 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 2 1 2
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 2 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 2
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 1
Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0
Colorado 110 000 000 2
Philadelphia 003 010 40x 8

E_McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Joe (4), Grichuk (2), Harper (3). SF_Harper (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,0-3 5 6 4 1 1 7
Goudeau 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 1
Gilbreath 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Blach 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Gibson W,2-1 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 4
Domínguez H,3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Familia H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Falter 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Domínguez (Grichuk). WP_Freeland, Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:09. A_20,130 (42,792).

