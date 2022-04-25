Trending:
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 2 2 5
Joe dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .322
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Bryant lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .375
McMahon 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .241
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .083
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 9 6 3 8
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Hoskins 1b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .232
Harper dh 3 2 1 2 0 1 .231
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .317
Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .306
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .177
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .314
Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Colorado 110 000 000_2 5 3
Philadelphia 003 010 40x_8 9 0

E_McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Joe (4), off Gibson; Grichuk (2), off Gibson; Harper (3), off Freeland. RBIs_Joe (6), Grichuk (9), Realmuto (3), Schwarber 2 (11), Harper 2 (13), Bohm (10). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 0; Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber 2, Realmuto). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

GIDP_Rodgers, Grichuk, Iglesias, Camargo.

DP_Colorado 1 (Cron, Iglesias); Philadelphia 3 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins; Camargo, Hoskins; Segura, Camargo, Hoskins).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 0-3 5 6 4 1 1 7 101 6.16
Goudeau 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 1 27 4.00
Gilbreath 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 23.14
Blach 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.48
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 2-1 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 4 94 3.47
Domínguez, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.86
Familia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50
Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.86
Falter 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-2, Domínguez 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Domínguez (Grichuk). WP_Freeland, Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:09. A_20,130 (42,792).

Top Stories