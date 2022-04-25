Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Joe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|6
|3
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.177
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Colorado
|110
|000
|000_2
|5
|3
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|40x_8
|9
|0
E_McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). LOB_Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Joe (4), off Gibson; Grichuk (2), off Gibson; Harper (3), off Freeland. RBIs_Joe (6), Grichuk (9), Realmuto (3), Schwarber 2 (11), Harper 2 (13), Bohm (10). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 0; Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber 2, Realmuto). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
GIDP_Rodgers, Grichuk, Iglesias, Camargo.
DP_Colorado 1 (Cron, Iglesias); Philadelphia 3 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins; Camargo, Hoskins; Segura, Camargo, Hoskins).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 0-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|101
|6.16
|Goudeau
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|27
|4.00
|Gilbreath
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|23.14
|Blach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.48
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|94
|3.47
|Domínguez, H, 3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.86
|Familia, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.86
|Falter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-2, Domínguez 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Domínguez (Grichuk). WP_Freeland, Goudeau.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:09. A_20,130 (42,792).
