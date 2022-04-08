Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 6 4 0 11 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 McKinney dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Pinder lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .500 Brown 1b-rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Vogt ph-1b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 11 9 5 8 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .500 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Harper rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Castellanos dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .250 Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .667 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Stott 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500 Vierling cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000

Oakland 000 100 400_5 6 1 Philadelphia 104 001 12x_9 11 2

a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.

E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), off Nola; Brown (1), off Nola; Schwarber (1), off Montas. RBIs_Pinder (1), Brown 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (2), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (2), Gregorius (1), Vierling (1), Castellanos (1), Stott (1). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie 2); Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Harper). RISP_Oakland 3 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Vierling.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 0-1 5 6 5 5 1 6 92 9.00 Lemoine 1 1 1 1 2 0 29 9.00 Acevedo 1 1 1 1 1 2 15 9.00 Snead 1 3 2 2 1 0 28 18.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7 76 6.00 Familia, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 15 0.00 Hand, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Domínguez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-1. HBP_Nola (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).

