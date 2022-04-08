On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 6:43 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 6 4 0 11
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
McKinney dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Pinder lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .500
Brown 1b-rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Vogt ph-1b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 11 9 5 8
Schwarber lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .500
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Harper rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250
Castellanos dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .250
Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .667
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Stott 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Vierling cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Oakland 000 100 400_5 6 1
Philadelphia 104 001 12x_9 11 2

a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.

E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), off Nola; Brown (1), off Nola; Schwarber (1), off Montas. RBIs_Pinder (1), Brown 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (2), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (2), Gregorius (1), Vierling (1), Castellanos (1), Stott (1). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie 2); Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Harper). RISP_Oakland 3 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Vierling.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 0-1 5 6 5 5 1 6 92 9.00
Lemoine 1 1 1 1 2 0 29 9.00
Acevedo 1 1 1 1 1 2 15 9.00
Snead 1 3 2 2 1 0 28 18.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7 76 6.00
Familia, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 15 0.00
Hand, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Domínguez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-1. HBP_Nola (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).

Top Stories