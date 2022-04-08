Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|McKinney dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Brown 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vogt ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|100
|400
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|104
|001
|12x
|—
|9
E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), Brown (1), Schwarber (1). SF_Vierling (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,0-1
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Lemoine
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Snead
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Familia H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Nola (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.