Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (8-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-2, 2.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -151, Brewers +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Philadelphia has a 5-8 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee is 8-6 overall and 5-2 at home. The Brewers are 3-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has two doubles and a home run for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has three doubles and three home runs while hitting .250 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 5-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

