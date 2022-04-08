Trending:
Philadelphia Union take shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:03 am
Columbus Crew (2-1-2) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-0-1)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -101, Columbus +269, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after securing three straight shutout wins.

The Union put together a 14-8-12 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 12-4-4 in home matches. The Union scored 48 goals and had a goal differential of +13 last season.

The Crew compiled a 13-13-8 record overall in 2021 while finishing 3-9-5 in road matches. The Crew averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Mikael Uhre (injured), Stuart Findlay (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

