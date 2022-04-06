Phillies 9, Rays 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|Schwrbr dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Simon ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|2
|2
|4
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Burke lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vasquez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Jerez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|F.Mejia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Pneda rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Frank ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|350
|000
|010
|–
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|001
|–
|2
DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Castellanos (3). HR_Harper 2 (8), Hoskins (3), Camargo (1), Moniak (6). CS_Vasquez (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez W, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Falter
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evanko
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patino L, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Snyder
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yarbrough
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Molina
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Frank by_Evanko.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos;.
T_2:33. A_4156
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.