Phillies 9, Rays 2

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 3:44 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 10 9 Totals 29 2 3 2
Schwrbr dh 2 1 0 0 Jo.Lowe rf 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez dh 2 0 1 0 Cstillo rf 1 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 2 1 1 0 W.Frnco ss 2 0 0 0
G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0 R.Simon ss 2 0 1 1
B.Hrper rf 2 2 2 4 Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0
Verling cf 2 0 0 0 J.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
Cstllns lf 2 1 1 0 Arzrena lf 2 0 1 0
C.Burke lf 2 0 0 0 Johnson lf 2 1 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 1 0
Vasquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Cndlrio 1b 1 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Jerez 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Walls 3b 1 0 0 1
J.Sgura 2b 2 0 0 0 Phllips ph 1 0 0 0
Camargo ss 2 1 1 1 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 0 0
B.Stott 3b 1 1 0 0 Cstllns cf 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 2 0 1 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0
M.Mniak cf 2 1 1 2 F.Mejia c 1 0 0 0
L.Pneda rf 2 0 1 0 Ramirez dh 2 0 0 0
T.Frank ph 0 1 0 0
Philadelphia 350 000 010 9
Tampa Bay 000 010 001 2

DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Castellanos (3). HR_Harper 2 (8), Hoskins (3), Camargo (1), Moniak (6). CS_Vasquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suarez W, 1-1 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Falter 1 2 1 1 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Evanko 1 1 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Patino L, 1-1 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0
Snyder 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Yarbrough 3 2 0 0 1 4
Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 1
Molina 2 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Frank by_Evanko.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos;.

T_2:33. A_4156

