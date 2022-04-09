On Air: Issues in the News
Sports News

Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:55 am
Oakland Athletics (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -204, Athletics +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home a season ago. The Phillies averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Phillies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (sprained ucl), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (right elbow stress reaction), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

