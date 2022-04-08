Trending:
Picault leads the Houston Dynamo against the San Jose Earthquakes

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:03 am
San Jose Earthquakes (0-3-2) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-1-2)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -125, San Jose +316, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

The Dynamo were 6-16-12 overall in the 2021 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Dynamo averaged 1.1 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The Earthquakes finished 10-13-11 overall a season ago while going 5-6-6 on the road. The Earthquakes scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -8 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Corey Baird (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured), Shea Salinas (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

