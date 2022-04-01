On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pirates 6, Blue Jays 6

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 5:26 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 11 5 Totals 34 6 9 6
C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 1 C.Tcker ss 4 1 0 0
T.Mrris 2b 2 0 1 2 Rynolds cf 3 0 1 0
Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 1 1 0 0
Jimenez ss 2 0 1 0 K.Nwman 2b 2 0 1 0
Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Mdris lf 1 2 1 2
Horwitz 1b 2 0 1 0 Tstsugo 1b 2 0 0 0
Al.Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 Hu.Owen rf 2 0 0 0
R.Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0
D.Brown cf 1 0 0 0 T.Cheng 2b 2 1 1 3
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 1 1 1
N.Lukes lf 3 2 2 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Za.Cook lf 0 1 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 2 0
G.Katoh 3b 3 2 3 0 B.Dixon dh 1 0 0 0
A.Brger 3b 1 1 1 0 B.Gamel rf 3 0 0 0
S.Espno rf 2 0 1 1 M.Grski cf 1 0 1 0
Schwcke rf 0 0 0 1 Ho.Park 3b 2 0 1 0
D.Lopez 3b 0 0 0 0
Toronto 002 000 202 6
Pittsburgh 000 100 203 6

E_McGuire (1), Madris (1). DP_Toronto 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Lukes (4), Katoh (1), Barger (1). HR_Madris (3), Cheng (1), Perez (1). CS_Tapia (1), Brown (1), Reynolds (1). SF_Biggio, Schwecke.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi 3 2-3 4 1 1 1 5
Gage 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Mayza H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Richards H, 1 1 1 2 2 1 0
Borucki H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Vasquez H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castro BS, 0-1 1 1 3 3 2 2
Pittsburgh
Quintana 4 4 2 2 1 1
Crowe 2 1 0 0 0 2
Brice 1 3 2 2 1 1
Eickhoff 1 1 0 0 0 0
Banda 1 2 2 2 1 1

HBP_Tapia by_Brice; Newman by_Kikuchi; Allen by_Kikuchi.

WP_Borucki.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:27. A_2581

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|8 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
4|8 Virtual Security Clearance Job Fair
4|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - USAID -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories