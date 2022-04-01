Pirates 6, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Tcker ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrris 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Rynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Davis 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Nwman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mdris lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Horwitz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tstsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hu.Owen rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Cheng 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Lukes lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Cook lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|G.Katoh 3b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|B.Dixon dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brger 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Espno rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Grski cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwcke rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ho.Park 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Lopez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|002
|000
|202
|–
|6
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|203
|–
|6
E_McGuire (1), Madris (1). DP_Toronto 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Lukes (4), Katoh (1), Barger (1). HR_Madris (3), Cheng (1), Perez (1). CS_Tapia (1), Brown (1), Reynolds (1). SF_Biggio, Schwecke.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Gage
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards H, 1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Borucki H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Vasquez H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Crowe
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Eickhoff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_Tapia by_Brice; Newman by_Kikuchi; Allen by_Kikuchi.
WP_Borucki.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:27. A_2581
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.