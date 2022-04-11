On Air: The Search for Accountability
Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 1:23 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make up Monday’s postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14, with the makeup for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. Central time prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

The Cardinals won two of the first three games of the series between the NL Central rivals. Both teams are scheduled to play on Tuesday as the Cardinals will host the Kansas City Royals and the Pirates will have their home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

