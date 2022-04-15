Trending:
Pirates play the Nationals after Vogelbach’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (3-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-3)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -111, Nationals -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals after Daniel Vogelbach had four hits against the Nationals on Thursday.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record in home games last season. The Pirates scored 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.1.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 on the road a season ago. The Nationals slugged .417 with a .337 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

