Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|7
|9
|
|Castillo rf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Reynolds dh-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.190
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Chavis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.308
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Marisnick cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|4
|11
|
|Ortega dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Happ lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Heyward cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Hermosillo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|b-Rivas ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Pittsburgh
|012
|100
|000_4
|6
|2
|Chicago
|200
|000
|010_3
|10
|1
a-struck out for Heyward in the 4th. b-doubled for Hermosillo in the 7th.
E_Hayes (1), Stratton (1), Villar (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Hayes (5), Newman (4), Ortega 2 (3), Rivas (1), Suzuki (4). HR_Happ (1), off Hembree. RBIs_Gamel (6), Tsutsugo (7), Newman (6), Schwindel (9), Happ (9). SB_Castillo (1), Gamel (2). SF_Tsutsugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Marisnick 2, Castillo); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Schwindel 2, Heyward, Suzuki). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Chicago 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Pérez. GIDP_Marisnick, Wisdom, Happ.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Tsutsugo; Newman, Chavis, Tsutsugo); Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Villar, Schwindel).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|3
|
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|44
|6.46
|Peters, W, 3-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|0.00
|Crowe, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|0.00
|Hembree, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.84
|Stratton, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.18
|Bednar, S, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 1-2
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|79
|5.40
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.59
|Effross
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.76
|Givens
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.29
|Robertson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
IBB_off Stratton (Rivas), off Bednar (Happ). WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:37. A_28,387 (41,649).
