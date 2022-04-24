Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 7:11 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 3 7 9
Castillo rf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Reynolds dh-cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .190
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .327
Chavis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .308
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tsutsugo 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .191
Pérez c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .229
Newman ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .222
Marisnick cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .227
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 2 4 11
Ortega dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .205
Suzuki rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .354
Contreras c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .255
Happ lf-cf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .333
Schwindel 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .241
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .341
Heyward cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
a-Hermosillo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
b-Rivas ph-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .500
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Pittsburgh 012 100 000_4 6 2
Chicago 200 000 010_3 10 1

a-struck out for Heyward in the 4th. b-doubled for Hermosillo in the 7th.

E_Hayes (1), Stratton (1), Villar (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Hayes (5), Newman (4), Ortega 2 (3), Rivas (1), Suzuki (4). HR_Happ (1), off Hembree. RBIs_Gamel (6), Tsutsugo (7), Newman (6), Schwindel (9), Happ (9). SB_Castillo (1), Gamel (2). SF_Tsutsugo.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Marisnick 2, Castillo); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Schwindel 2, Heyward, Suzuki). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Chicago 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pérez. GIDP_Marisnick, Wisdom, Happ.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Tsutsugo; Newman, Chavis, Tsutsugo); Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Villar, Schwindel).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker 3 3 2 1 2 4 44 6.46
Peters, W, 3-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 43 0.00
Crowe, H, 1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 33 0.00
Hembree, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.84
Stratton, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.18
Bednar, S, 2-2 1 2 0 0 1 3 16 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele, L, 1-2 3 4 3 3 4 2 79 5.40
Wick 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 1.59
Effross 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.00
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.76
Givens 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 1.29
Robertson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00

IBB_off Stratton (Rivas), off Bednar (Happ). WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:37. A_28,387 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories