Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 3 7 9 Castillo rf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Reynolds dh-cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .190 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .327 Chavis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .308 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tsutsugo 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .191 Pérez c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .229 Newman ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .222 Marisnick cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .227

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 10 2 4 11 Ortega dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .205 Suzuki rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .354 Contreras c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .255 Happ lf-cf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .333 Schwindel 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .241 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .341 Heyward cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 a-Hermosillo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 b-Rivas ph-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .500 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213

Pittsburgh 012 100 000_4 6 2 Chicago 200 000 010_3 10 1

a-struck out for Heyward in the 4th. b-doubled for Hermosillo in the 7th.

E_Hayes (1), Stratton (1), Villar (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Hayes (5), Newman (4), Ortega 2 (3), Rivas (1), Suzuki (4). HR_Happ (1), off Hembree. RBIs_Gamel (6), Tsutsugo (7), Newman (6), Schwindel (9), Happ (9). SB_Castillo (1), Gamel (2). SF_Tsutsugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Marisnick 2, Castillo); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Schwindel 2, Heyward, Suzuki). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Chicago 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pérez. GIDP_Marisnick, Wisdom, Happ.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Tsutsugo; Newman, Chavis, Tsutsugo); Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Villar, Schwindel).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker 3 3 2 1 2 4 44 6.46 Peters, W, 3-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 43 0.00 Crowe, H, 1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 33 0.00 Hembree, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.84 Stratton, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.18 Bednar, S, 2-2 1 2 0 0 1 3 16 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, L, 1-2 3 4 3 3 4 2 79 5.40 Wick 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 1.59 Effross 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.00 Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.76 Givens 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 1.29 Robertson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00

IBB_off Stratton (Rivas), off Bednar (Happ). WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:37. A_28,387 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.