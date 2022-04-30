Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6

|San Diego
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|6
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Thompson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Abrams ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|300
|020
|1
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|100
|020
|020
|2
|—
|7
E_Hosmer (1), Hayes (2). DP_San Diego 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Cronenworth (2), Kim (3), VanMeter (1). HR_Hosmer (3), Machado (4), Chavis (3). S_Abrams (2).
|San Diego
|Manaea
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|S.Wilson
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|García L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Brubaker
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Peters
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crowe
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bednar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stratton W,1-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
García pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
WP_Brubaker.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:07. A_20,483 (38,747).
