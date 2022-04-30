On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 7 6 Totals 35 7 8 6
Grisham cf 5 0 2 1 Hayes 3b 4 2 2 1
Cronenworth 2b 4 2 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 1 1 1
Machado 3b 3 2 1 2 Chavis 1b 4 1 2 3
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 3 Castillo ss 4 0 1 0
Kim ss 4 0 1 0 Suwinski rf 4 0 0 0
Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 Pérez c 3 1 1 0
T.Thompson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 Knapp c 0 0 0 0
Campusano dh 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 1
Abrams ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Marisnick lf 4 1 0 0
San Diego 000 300 020 1 6
Pittsburgh 100 020 020 2 7

E_Hosmer (1), Hayes (2). DP_San Diego 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Cronenworth (2), Kim (3), VanMeter (1). HR_Hosmer (3), Machado (4), Chavis (3). S_Abrams (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Manaea 6 2-3 5 3 3 3 6
S.Wilson 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
García L,0-1 1 1 2 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 5 5 3 3 1 4
Peters 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crowe 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Bednar 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Stratton W,1-1 2 1 1 0 0 1

García pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

WP_Brubaker.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:07. A_20,483 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories