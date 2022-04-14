Trending:
Sports News

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:31 pm
Washington Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 37 9 14 9
C.Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 Vogelbach dh 6 3 4 2
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 3 1 2 2
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 2 0 0 Tsutsugo 1b 3 1 1 1
Ruiz c 5 0 2 1 Gamel lf-rf 3 1 1 1
Y.Hernandez lf 4 0 3 2 Newman ss 4 1 1 2
Franco 3b 3 0 0 1 Tucker 2b 5 0 3 0
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Pérez c 4 1 1 1
Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 Park rf 3 0 0 0
Marisnick lf 2 1 1 0
Washington 300 010 000 4
Pittsburgh 104 011 20x 9

E_Franco (1), Park (1). LOB_Washington 10, Pittsburgh 13. 2B_Newman (3), Vogelbach (1). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Vogelbach (1), Reynolds (2). SB_Hayes (2), Tucker (1). SF_Franco (1), Tsutsugo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Adon L,0-2 4 2-3 9 6 6 3 5
Harvey 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Machado 1 1 1 1 2 1
Murphy 1 2 2 2 3 2
Arano 1 1 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 4 1-3 5 4 4 4 5
Banda 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Contreras W,1-0 3 1 0 0 1 5
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Adon, Murphy, Arano, Brubaker.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:37. A_9,266 (38,747).

Top Stories