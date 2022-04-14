Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|6
|3
|4
|2
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tucker 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Park rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marisnick lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|300
|010
|000
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|104
|011
|20x
|—
|9
E_Franco (1), Park (1). LOB_Washington 10, Pittsburgh 13. 2B_Newman (3), Vogelbach (1). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Vogelbach (1), Reynolds (2). SB_Hayes (2), Tucker (1). SF_Franco (1), Tsutsugo (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|5
|Harvey
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Machado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Arano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Banda
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras W,1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Fletcher
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Adon, Murphy, Arano, Brubaker.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:37. A_9,266 (38,747).
