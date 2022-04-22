Portland Timbers face Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (2-2-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -123, Real Salt Lake +325, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake square off in Western Conference play.

The Timbers are 2-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers rank eighth in the MLS with 10 goals led by Yimmi Chara with three.

RSL is 2-1-2 in conference games. RSL has a 3-1 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chara has scored three goals with one assist for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has two goals.

Bobby Wood has two goals and one assist for RSL. Tate Schmitt has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Timbers: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

RSL: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), David Ochoa (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Johan Kappelhof (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.