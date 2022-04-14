Ramirez guaranteed $141M in 7-year deal with Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star third baseman José Ramírez is guaranteed $141 million under his seven-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians.

Ramirez agreed in March 2017 to a $26 million, five-year contract, a deal that included an $11 million team option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout and a $13 million option for 2023.

The superseding contract, announced Thursday, calls for salaries of $22 million this season, $14 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024, $19 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026, $23 million in 2027 and $25 million in 2028.

Ramirez turns 30 in September and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

A three-time All-Star, Ramirez finished third in AL MVP voting in 2017 and ’18, second in 2020 and sixth last season.

Cleveland also recently agreed to a $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase, a deal that could be worth $38 million over seven seasons, and a $25 million, five-year contract with outfielder Myles Straw that could be worth $39.5 million over seven seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.