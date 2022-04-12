Ramírez hits grand slam as Guardians beat Reds 10-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday.

Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning for the win.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Cubs spoiled the Pirates’ home opener.

Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month.

Smyly (1-0) permitted three hits and walked none in his Cubs debut. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract last month.

The Pirates got their only run on Bryan Reynolds’ homer against Mychal Givens in the eighth.

David Robertson worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

José Quintana (0-1) made his first appearance for Pittsburgh, pitching five effective innings against one of his former teams.

WHITE SOX 3, MARINERS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first homer of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the White Sox to their third consecutive victory.

Robert connected against Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut.

Seattle lost its third straight game after starting with two wins. The Mariners have scored 10 runs: only Baltimore (six) and Milwaukee (nine) began the night with fewer.

Seattle was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, getting an RBI single from Jesse Winker with two outs in the ninth off Liam Hendriks, who struck out Mitch Haniger for his first save. The Mariners are hitting .156 (7 for 45) with runners in scoring position this season.

Reynaldo López (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win in Chicago’s home opener.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Rafael Devers had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Red Sox rally for the win.

Kiké Hernández doubled twice for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after five innings. Garrett Whitlock (1-0) pitched four hitless innings to win in his first appearance since the Red Sox announced his $18.75 million, four-year contract on Sunday.

Devers’ tiebreaking RBI single gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead in the eighth.

Boston, which has not been above .500, improved to 2-3.

Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson, the top pick of the 2020 amateur draft, doubled in the third inning for his first big league hit after an 0-for-10 start. Alex Lange (0-1) got the loss.

