Rangers 11, Cubs 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|11
|10
|9
|
|R.Ortga cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Mller lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Olivo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Solak lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Pabon ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrobel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nwogu lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Clbrson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Fscue 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Slghter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Culey ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Gr.Byrd 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
|Hrmsllo rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Cabello pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Weber 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bllstrs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rederer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Serra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Ibnez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vllrrel ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.White cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bnnster cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Chicago
|300
|000
|200
|–
|5
|Texas
|104
|031
|02(x)
|–
|11
E_Espinoza (1), Slaughter (1), Byrd (1), Weber 2 (3), Hernandez (1), Morrobel (1), Cauley (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Texas 9. 2B_Ortega (1), Vargas (2), Garver (1). HR_Nwogu (1), Hermosillo (1). SF_Tanielu, Garcia.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rucker
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Effross
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yardley L, 2-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espinoza
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|McCarthy
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Short
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn W, 3-0
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sborz
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|King
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Pabon by Patton.
WP_Espinoza, Short.
PB_Hicks.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jae-Young Kim; Third, Josiah Shepherd;.
T_3:10. A_3306
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.