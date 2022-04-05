Trending:
Rangers 11, Cubs 5

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 6:53 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 8 5 Totals 34 11 10 9
R.Ortga cf 2 1 1 0 B.Mller lf 1 1 1 0
C.Olivo rf 2 1 1 0 N.Solak lf 1 1 0 0
M.Pabon ph 0 0 0 0 Mrrobel lf 2 0 0 0
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Nwogu lf 3 1 2 2 Clbrson 2b 2 0 0 0
P.Wsdom 3b 1 1 1 0 J.Fscue 2b 2 1 1 0
Slghter 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 1 0 0 0
A.Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Culey ss 3 3 2 1
Gr.Byrd 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Grver c 2 0 2 3
Hrmsllo rf 1 1 1 3 Cabello pr 0 1 0 0
Alcntra cf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 0 1 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 2 0 1 0 Viloria c 1 0 0 0
A.Weber 2b 2 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0 Tanielu 1b 2 1 1 2
Bllstrs c 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia dh 1 0 0 1
Vazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 0 1 0 0
Hrnndez ss 1 0 0 0 I.Mller dh 1 0 0 0
Rederer dh 3 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0
B.Serra ph 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 2 0 0 0
A.Ibnez 1b 1 0 0 0
Vllrrel ph 3 0 1 0
E.White cf 2 1 1 0
Bnnster cf 2 0 1 2
Chicago 300 000 200 5
Texas 104 031 02(x) 11

E_Espinoza (1), Slaughter (1), Byrd (1), Weber 2 (3), Hernandez (1), Morrobel (1), Cauley (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Texas 9. 2B_Ortega (1), Vargas (2), Garver (1). HR_Nwogu (1), Hermosillo (1). SF_Tanielu, Garcia.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rucker 1 2 1 0 0 1
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yardley L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 4 1 1 0
Reyes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Espinoza 1 2-3 1 3 0 3 2
McCarthy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Correa 1 2 1 1 1 2
Short 2 2 2 2 3 2
Texas
Hearn W, 3-0 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6
Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2
Sborz 2-3 1 2 1 0 2
King 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Patton 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pabon by Patton.

WP_Espinoza, Short.

PB_Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jae-Young Kim; Third, Josiah Shepherd;.

T_3:10. A_3306

