Rangers come into matchup against the Mariners on losing streak

Texas Rangers (1-9) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-4)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-1, 4.70 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Rangers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.

Texas has a 0-5 record in home games and a 1-9 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-1 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has two doubles and two home runs for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has a double and two home runs for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 5-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .224 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

