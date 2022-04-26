Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (7-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-10, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Houston is 7-9 overall and 2-4 in home games. The Astros are 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Heim has a double, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .360 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has three doubles and three home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 13-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

