Rangers host Houston Astros, look to end home skid

Houston Astros (7-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (5-10, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -137, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to stop their three-game home slide with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Texas has a 1-5 record at home and a 5-10 record overall. The Rangers rank 10th in the AL with 13 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Houston is 7-8 overall and 2-4 in home games. The Astros are 5-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe ranks fifth on the Rangers with a .373 batting average, and has three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI. Marcus Semien is 9-for-38 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with three home runs while slugging .529. Michael Brantley is 12-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

