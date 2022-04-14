Trending:
Rangers host the Angels to start 4-game series

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (3-3) vs. Texas Rangers (1-4)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 36-45 record at home last season. The Rangers averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Angels averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .245 and slugging .407.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

