Rangers play the Angels in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
Los Angeles Angels (3-3) vs. Texas Rangers (1-4)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rangers: Matt Bush (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home last season. The Rangers scored 3.9 runs per game while giving up five in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Angels pitching staff had a 4.69 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

