Rangers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

Texas Rangers (1-8) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-4)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-0, .90 ERA, .80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -150, Rangers +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a collective 4.30 ERA last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 on the road last season. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.79 ERA last season while averaging 7.8 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

