Rapids home unbeaten run at 20 as Zardes debuts vs Charlotte

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes made his Colorado debut, William Yarbrough had six saves and the Rapids extended their home regular-season unbeaten streak to a team record 20 games in a 0-0 draw against Charlotte in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

The streak, the seventh-longest home unbeaten run in MLS history, topped 19 games in a row from March 2016 to March 2017.

A day after he was acquired from the Columbus Crew, Zardes came off the bench at the one-hour mark.

Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in second-half stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.

Diego Rubio had two shots bounce off the crossbar in the first half for Colorado.

Charlotte (3-5-1) outshot the Rapids 13-9 with a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

