Raptors’ Barnes out for Game 2 vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 5:06 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was ruled out for Monday night’s Game 2 of Toronto’s playoff series against Philadelphia because of an ankle injury, coach Nick Nurse said.

Barnes sprained his left ankle after 76ers center Joel Embiid stepped on his foot late in Sunday’s series-opening loss. Barnes, a finalist for Rookie of the Year, averaged 15.3 points in 74 games.

“I thought it was going to be bad,” Barnes said. “I hit the ground and was like, damn.”

Barnes said at shootaround he was “getting better each and every day.” Barnes did not reveal a timetable for his return.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Toronto.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

