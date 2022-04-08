On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens agree to deal keeping LB Josh Bynes in Baltimore

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms Friday with linebacker Josh Bynes.

The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks.

That was the start of a third stint with the Ravens for Bynes. He played his first three seasons for Baltimore, then went to Detroit in 2014. He played a couple of seasons for Arizona in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Ravens for one season.

He then played for Cincinnati in 2020 before returning to Baltimore again.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories