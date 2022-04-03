On Air: Federal News Network program
Rays 9, Pirates 2

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 5:25 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 9 21 8 Totals 32 2 7 2
Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 4 0 1 0
O.Bsabe 2b 3 0 2 2 Rynolds cf 3 0 1 0
M.Znino dh 4 0 1 0 Polanco cf 1 0 0 0
Ma.Auer dh 2 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 3 1 1 0
W.Frnco ss 3 3 3 0 D.Wlker rf 1 0 0 0
Wlliams ss 2 0 2 0 Tstsugo 1b 2 0 1 0
Meadows lf 1 0 1 1 T.Davis 1b 2 0 1 0
Jo.Qsar lf 4 0 1 1 G.Allen lf 1 1 1 0
Ramirez 1b 4 2 2 2 Hu.Owen 3b 2 0 1 1
Edwards 1b 1 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 2 0 0 1
F.Mejia c 3 1 3 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Alvarez c 2 1 1 1 B.Mdris lf 2 0 0 0
T.Walls 3b 3 1 3 0 M.Chvis 2b 2 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Phllips cf 2 0 0 1 VnMeter dh 3 0 0 0
D.Baker cf 1 1 0 0 Toledo 2b 1 0 0 0
Wthrspn rf 5 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 112 100 301 9
Pittsburgh 010 001 000 2

E_Williams (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Basabe (1), Franco 3 (4), Williams (1), Witherspoon (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Allen (1). HR_Ramirez (1), Alvarez (1). SF_Castillo.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W, 1-1 3 1-3 5 1 1 0 6
Mullen 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Beeks 2 2 1 1 0 2
Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Keller L, 1-1 3 2-3 8 4 4 2 5
Peters 2 1-3 5 1 1 1 3
Stratton 1 4 3 3 0 0
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vieaux 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_Owen by_Thompson.

HBP_WP_Rasmussen; Peters.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ramon DeJesus; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:07. A_5343

