Rays 9, Pirates 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|9
|21
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tcker ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Bsabe 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Rynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Znino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Auer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|3
|3
|0
|
|D.Wlker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tstsugo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Qsar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Allen lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hu.Owen 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Edwards 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Mdris lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|M.Chvis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|VnMeter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Baker cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Toledo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wthrspn rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|112
|100
|301
|–
|9
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000
|–
|2
E_Williams (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Basabe (1), Franco 3 (4), Williams (1), Witherspoon (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Allen (1). HR_Ramirez (1), Alvarez (1). SF_Castillo.
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Mullen
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chargois
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Peters
|2
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Stratton
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vieaux
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Owen by_Thompson.
HBP_WP_Rasmussen; Peters.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ramon DeJesus; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:07. A_5343
