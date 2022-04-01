Rays 9, Red Sox 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|
|C.Arryo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Wsely 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stewart dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Qsar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Plwecki c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Mrray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Dcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlsizer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Edwards 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rafaela cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Arauz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Mayer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|001
|000
|002
|–
|3
|Tampa Bay
|006
|030
|00(x)
|–
|9
E_Wisely (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Cordero (4), Devers (1), Lowe (2), Margot 2 (3), Meadows 2 (2), Walls (2), Phillips (1). HR_Plawecki (1). SF_Story.
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|11
|9
|9
|0
|1
|Wallace
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nail
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sterner
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mullen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gau
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Devers by_Yarbrough; Dalbec by_Yarbrough; Arroyo by_Yarbrough; Wisely by_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:54. A_2364
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.