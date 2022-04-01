On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays 9, Red Sox 3

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 5:01 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 35 9 12 9
C.Arryo rf 2 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 4 1 2 2
Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez dh 1 0 0 0
T.Story 2b 2 0 0 1 W.Frnco ss 3 1 1 0
Cordero rf 1 0 1 0 J.Lopez ss 2 0 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 1 0 1 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 2 2 1
Tr.Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Wsely 2b 0 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 2 2 2
Stewart dh 1 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 4 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 1 2 2
N.Sgard 3b 1 1 0 0 Jo.Qsar lf 1 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 T.Walls 3b 2 1 2 2
Plwecki c 1 1 1 2 T.Mrray 3b 1 0 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 Phllips rf 3 1 1 0
N.Dcker lf 1 0 0 0 Hlsizer rf 1 0 0 0
Rfsnydr cf 3 1 1 0 Edwards 1b 4 0 0 0
Rafaela cf 1 0 0 0
J.Arauz ss 2 0 0 0
M.Mayer ss 1 0 0 0
Boston 001 000 002 3
Tampa Bay 006 030 00(x) 9

E_Wisely (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Cordero (4), Devers (1), Lowe (2), Margot 2 (3), Meadows 2 (2), Walls (2), Phillips (1). HR_Plawecki (1). SF_Story.

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill L, 1-1 3 2-3 11 9 9 0 1
Wallace 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Nail 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough W, 1-0 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Sterner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 3
Mullen 1 1 0 0 1 2
Gau 1 1 2 1 0 1

HBP_Devers by_Yarbrough; Dalbec by_Yarbrough; Arroyo by_Yarbrough; Wisely by_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jansen Visconti.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

T_2:54. A_2364

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|8 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
4|8 Virtual Security Clearance Job Fair
4|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - USAID -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories