Rays and Red Sox square off with series tied 1-1

Boston Red Sox (7-8, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8-7, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -170, Red Sox +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is 8-7 overall and 5-4 in home games. The Rays have a 7-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has gone 3-4 in home games and 7-8 overall. The Red Sox have gone 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco leads the Rays with three home runs while slugging .667. Yandy Diaz is 10-for-29 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has six doubles, a home run and six RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

