Rays bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

April 13, 2022 2:41 am
Oakland Athletics (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, six strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -184, Athletics +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 at home a season ago. The Rays slugged .429 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rays: Luis Patino: 10-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (sprained ucl), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (right elbow stress reaction), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

