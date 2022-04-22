Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays host the Red Sox to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (6-6, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7-5, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0, .96 ERA, .86 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (0-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Tampa Bay is 7-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Rays are 7-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 6-6 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 3-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-33 with a double over the last 10 games.

Kike Hernandez has six doubles, a home run and four RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 7-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories