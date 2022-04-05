Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays OF Margot gets $19 million, 2-year contract

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Manuel Margot has agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The deal reached Tuesday includes salaries of $7 million in 2023, up from the $5.6 million the 27-year-old is due to earn this season, and $10 million in 2024. It also includes a $12 million mutual option in 2025 or a $2 million buyout.

Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

Margot was obtained in a trade from the San Diego Padres in February 2020 and has played all three outfield positions over two seasons with the Rays.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

He hit .254 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 Microsoft Envision: Episode 4
4|12 Knock Your File Storage Security...
4|12 CHARLIE MIKE '22: Perfecting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories