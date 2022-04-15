Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (4-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-2)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -141, Rays +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game series.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox batted .256 as a team in the 2021 season with a .758 OPS.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 on the road last season. The Rays pitching staff put up a 3.67 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories