Real Salt Lake faces Toronto in non-conference play

Toronto FC (2-2-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-1-2, second in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -126, Toronto FC +324, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and Toronto take the pitch in a non-conference matchup.

RSL put together a 14-14-6 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 9-4-4 in home matches. RSL averaged 1.6 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Toronto finished 6-18-10 overall a season ago while going 2-12-3 on the road. Toronto scored 39 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 66.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Wood has two goals and one assist for RSL. Tate Schmitt has two goals.

Jesus Jimenez has three goals for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Toronto: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), David Ochoa (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Johan Kappelhof (injured), Bobby Wood (injured).

Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Kadin Brian Chung (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

