Realmuto’s 2-run HR in the 8th helps Phillies top Mets 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4 on Monday night.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win. Brad Hand worked the ninth for a save.

The NL East rivalry is just warming up: New York plays the Phillies 12 more times before the end of May. Then the season series resumes in August.

“I think we understand that our division is very tough and every game means something,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “But you can’t make too much of three games in April. I mean, they’re really important to us but neither team probably looks the way it’s going to look in a sense in June and July because people aren’t built up.”

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made three errors in the first three innings, a bad look as he tries to win the third base job over rookie Bryson Stott. Edge after this defensive disaster: Stott.

Bohm made his first error in the first when he charged a ball that shot off starter Ranger Suarez’s glove and made a wild, sidearm throw that sailed into right field. His second error was in the second, a routine grounder that he threw over first baseman Rhys Hoskins and into foul territory. Bohm completed the trifecta in the third on a wide throw that pulled Hoskins off the bag.

Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error.

The Mets, though, did not score an unearned run off the three errors.

Girardi said before the game he started Bohm over Scott because of previous success against Mets starter Taijuan Walker.

“He’s had success off of Walker,” Girardi said. “And as I said, they’re both going to play. I think it’s important they both play.”

Walker, though, only lasted two innings because of right shoulder irritation. He struck out four, walked none and threw 30 pitches, retiring all six batters before he left the game. David Peterson tossed four shutout innings in long relief and held the Phillies in check.

Pete Alonso had an RBI groundout, Eduardo Escobar made it 2-0 on an RBI single to right and Mark Canha continued his torrid start with a run-scoring single off Suarez for a 3-0 lead in the first. Francisco Lindor added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 4-0.

LET’S REVIEW TWO!

Alonso hit it high, hit it far … he hit it where the umpires couldn’t tell in the twilight if his long drive was fair or foul. So it went to review. Foul.

Fair enough.

Alonso then hit a grounder to Bohm and was ruled out on a wide swipe by Hoskins. Not quite. Upon further review, Hoskins missed the tag and Alonso reached on Bohm’s third error in three innings.

HE SAID IT

“You never overlook an orchid while searching for a rose.” — Mets manager Buck Showalter, on looking for available arms out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send 2021 NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler to the mound for the first time this season. The right-hander is coming back from soreness in that shoulder and did not make a start in spring training. He goes against Mets RHP Tylor Megill (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

