Red Sox 6, Braves 3

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 4:54 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 8 6 Totals 31 3 8 3
Hrnndez cf 4 1 2 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0
Rfsnydr cf 0 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 1
R.Dvers 3b 3 1 1 3 Lgbauer 1b 1 1 0 0
Tr.Shaw 1b 1 0 1 1 A.Riley 3b 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 Alxnder 3b 0 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 2 0
Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 Frnln V lf 1 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 3b 4 1 1 0 A.Dvall cf 3 0 0 0
Brd Jr. rf 3 1 1 2 Hrrs II cf 1 0 1 2
Stewart lf 1 0 0 0 Dckrson rf 4 0 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 O.Arcia 2b 3 0 1 0
Baldwin c 1 0 0 0 J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Arauz ss 3 0 0 0 Ma.Pina c 2 0 0 0
M.Mayer ss 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 0 Heredia dh 2 0 1 0
Paulino 2b 1 0 0 0 Waddell ph 1 0 1 0
Tavarez ss 2 0 0 0
Boston 050 000 100 6
Atlanta 100 000 020 3

E_Riley (1), Dickerson (1), Arcia (1). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Boston 3, Atlanta 8. 2B_Hernandez (1), Sanchez (1), Heredia (2). HR_Devers (6), Bradley Jr. (3), Olson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta W, 1-1 5 6 1 1 1 6
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 0
Schreiber 2 1 2 2 2 1
Danish S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Atlanta
Ynoa L, 1-1 4 2-3 6 5 2 0 3
Wright 4 1-3 2 1 0 0 6

HBP_Heredia by_Pivetta.

WP_Schreiber.

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_6340

