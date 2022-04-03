Red Sox 6, Braves 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|
|Hrnndez cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alxnder 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frnln V lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrrs II cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Stewart lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mayer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heredia dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paulino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waddell ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tavarez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|050
|000
|100
|–
|6
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|020
|–
|3
E_Riley (1), Dickerson (1), Arcia (1). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Boston 3, Atlanta 8. 2B_Hernandez (1), Sanchez (1), Heredia (2). HR_Devers (6), Bradley Jr. (3), Olson (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Danish S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Wright
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
HBP_Heredia by_Pivetta.
WP_Schreiber.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:45. A_6340
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.