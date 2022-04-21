Trending:
Red Sox and Blue Jays square off in series rubber match

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (7-5, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-5, second in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -118, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Boston has a 3-2 record in home games and a 6-5 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 4-0 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto is 7-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Blue Jays have gone 6-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has two home runs, a walk and seven RBI while hitting .319 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a double and five home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (left adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (forearm), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

