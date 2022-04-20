Red Sox face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (6-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.81 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, five strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 at home a season ago. The Red Sox slugged .449 with a .777 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Blue Jays pitching staff averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a double and five home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

