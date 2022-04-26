Red Sox look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (7-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-6, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-3, 10.03 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -185, Red Sox +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 5-2 record at home and an 11-6 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 3-4 at home and 7-10 overall. The Red Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .344 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with three home runs while slugging .466. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

