Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (7-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-6, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-3, 10.03 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -185, Red Sox +158; over/under is 8 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 5-2 record at home and an 11-6 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 3-4 at home and 7-10 overall. The Red Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .344 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with three home runs while slugging .466. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories