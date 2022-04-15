Trending:
Red Sox start 4-game series with the Twins

April 15, 2022 2:41 am
Minnesota Twins (1-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-3)

Boston; Friday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -124, Twins +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game series.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Red Sox pitching staff averaged 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Twins averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

