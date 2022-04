Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 4

Cincinnati Reds (1-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -186, Reds +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 at home a season ago. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds scored 4.9 runs per game while allowing 4.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.