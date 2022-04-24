Trending:
Reds bring home losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (9-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Reds +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end their four-game home slide.

Cincinnati has a 0-4 record in home games and a 2-13 record overall. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 3-1 in home games and 9-4 overall. The Cardinals have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer ranks seventh on the Reds with a .255 batting average, and has three doubles, four walks and seven RBI. Tommy Pham is 6-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 0-10, .173 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

