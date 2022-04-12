Trending:
Reds host the Guardians to open 2-game series

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022
1 min read
      

Cleveland Guardians (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Reds +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a two-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

