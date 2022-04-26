Trending:
Reds host the Padres to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Diego Padres (10-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-0, 1.89 ERA, .74 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -173, Reds +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 3-13 overall and 1-4 in home games. The Reds are 2-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 10-7 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. The Padres have gone 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham is second on the Reds with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs). Aristides Aquino is 1-for-25 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .339 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 5-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .179 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

