Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Reds look to stop 3-game skid, take on the Dodgers

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (2-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, four strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Reds +202; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 58-23 record in home games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories