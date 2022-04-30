Trending:
Reds play the Rockies after Pham’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on Friday in a 10-4 loss to the Rockies.

Colorado has a 7-4 record at home and an 11-9 record overall. The Rockies are 3-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 1-7 record in home games and a 3-17 record overall. The Reds have a 2-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 10-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pham has four doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 9-for-38 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 1-9, .231 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

